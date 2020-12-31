Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Balochistan cricketer Azeem Ghumman said Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam has proved his worth and encouraged him to “keep glowing and growing”.

This comes after Fawad put up a valiant fight and scored a brilliant century on the final day of the first Test against New Zealand.

Fawad scored 102 runs, which came off 269 balls and included 14 boundaries.

However, his effort went in vain as New Zealand won by 101 runs right towards the end of the day.

Nonetheless, Ghumman was highly impressed with the 35-year-old’s grit and determination.

Well played fadi bhai @iamfawadalam25 you proved your worth once again MA keep glowing and growing pic.twitter.com/e0WZ1dF8wI — Azeem Ghumman (@azeemghumman) December 30, 2020

“Well played fadi bhai Fawad Alam you proved your worth once again MA keep glowing and growing,” Ghumman said on Twitter.

The second Test between New Zealand and Pakistan will begin on January 3 in Christchurch.

