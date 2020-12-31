Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Hammad Azam has vowed to come back stronger and better following his outstanding performance in this year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Azam is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 846 runs in 10 matches for Northern, which includes two centuries and six fifties, at an average of 52.87.

The 29-year-old will be hoping that he has done enough to warrant a recall to the Pakistan team as he has represented his country in 11 ODIs and five T20 Internationals to date.

He scored 80 runs in the ODIs he played at an average of 16 and accumulated 34 runs in the T20 Internationals he participated in at an average of 11.33.

However, his last international match came all the way back May 2015.

Thank you @ICAssociation for your support. That is the end of this years #QeA20 thank you to everyone for your support we will be back stronger next season Inshallah. Also a huge thank you to @TheRealPCB who’s done amazing to get cricket on #HarHaalMainCricket #TeamNorthern pic.twitter.com/8HbMyFOalv — Hammad Azam (@RealHammadA) December 30, 2020

“Thank you ICA for your support. That is the end of this year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. Thank you to everyone for your support we will be back stronger next season Inshallah. Also a huge thank you to the Pakistan Cricket Board, who’s done amazing to get cricket on,” Azam said on Twitter.

