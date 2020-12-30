Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Aamer Sohail has pointed out that teenage pace bowler Naseem Shah “clearly has a problem” with his bowling action.

Naseem is seen as a prodigy and future star in the making, but Aamer questioned why no one has helped fix the flaw in his action.

The 54-year-old noted that it is the coaching staff’s responsibility to identify and rectify such issues as they possess a wealth of experience.

However, since the problem with the 17-year-old’s bowling action has yet to be fixed, Aamer feels that the selection process for hiring coaches might be flawed.

“When we bring former players into a coaching role for our national side, they are expected to bring their experience to bear when looking after players in the side,” he wrote in his blog for PakPassion. “To identify weaknesses and strengths of players is what a coach is supposed to do and if he cannot do that, then he needs to help the player hide those problems so that the opposition is not able to take advantage of that, which brings me to the whole idea of selection of the coaches. Were they actually asked about what they saw as the issues with the side and how they would go about fixing those problems before they got their roles?

“Take the example of Naseem Shah who clearly has a problem in his action, but it seems that no one is able to fix it which is the kind of technical input one would have expected from our coaches. This aspect of their coaching knowledge should have been picked upon at the time of an interview for a position. There clearly was no probing of what technical inputs a potential candidate could bring to the table if selected as coach for Pakistan, and sadly that is now showing in the performances of the team.

“Pakistan’s decision to bring in Naseem Shah in the national side should have been based on sound judgement. Whilst having good pace is important – it’s not the be all and end all for a pacer. There are many important skills that a bowler needs to have to succeed and some of those are the ability to bowl six good balls, to get in and out of an over, to be able to set up batsmen and prize out their wickets not in just one, but maybe three solid spells in a day.

“And then, there is the basic question of the bowler’s action and whether it’s hampering or helping him. If the answer to any of these questions is a no for Naseem, then there had to be work done with him before he was brought into the Pakistan side.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Ex-stars with big egos, former PCB chairman hits out at Pakistan’s coaching staff

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 10382 ( 13.75 % ) Babar Azam 54211 ( 71.82 % ) Steve Smith 2727 ( 3.61 % ) Ben Stokes 3323 ( 4.4 % ) Kane Williamson 2151 ( 2.85 % ) Rashid Khan 419 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 91 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 1220 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 270 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 184 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 509 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 10382 ( 13.75 % ) Babar Azam 54211 ( 71.82 % ) Steve Smith 2727 ( 3.61 % ) Ben Stokes 3323 ( 4.4 % ) Kane Williamson 2151 ( 2.85 % ) Rashid Khan 419 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 91 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 1220 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 270 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 184 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 509 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related