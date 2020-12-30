Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan spinner Abdur Rehman has heaped praise on batsman Fawad Alam, saying he has got guts for the way he fought against New Zealand.

Fawad struck a superb 102, which came off 269 balls and included 14 boundaries, on the final day of the first Test.

Despite his valiant effort, Pakistan ended up losing the match by 101 runs.

Nonetheless, Abdur was extremely impressed with his gutsy performance.

What a Match

Well Played Pakistan 🇵🇰 and Congratulations to @BLACKCAPS 👏👏

Congratulations to @iamfawadalam25 on his Brilliant 💯 pic.twitter.com/n4JVnH5Ni3 — AbdulRehman36 (@Rehman36Abdul) December 30, 2020

“What a match, well played Pakistan and congratulations to New Zealand. Congratulations to Fawad Alam on his brilliant hundred,” he said on Twitter.

