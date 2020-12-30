Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal was gutted after Ayaz Tasawar missed out on a century once again in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Tasawar has been enjoying a lot of success in the tournament and his red-hot form continued in Balochistan’s nine-wicket win over Sindh.

The 30-year-old scored 72 in the first innings, which came off 109 balls and included five boundaries and three sixes.

“You missed another century Ayaz Tasawar,” Faisal said on Twitter.

Overall, Tasawar has scored 555 runs in seven matches, which includes a century and five fifties, at an average of 61.66.

