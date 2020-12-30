Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal was gutted after Ayaz Tasawar missed out on a century once again in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
Tasawar has been enjoying a lot of success in the tournament and his red-hot form continued in Balochistan’s nine-wicket win over Sindh.
The 30-year-old scored 72 in the first innings, which came off 109 balls and included five boundaries and three sixes.
You missed another century 🤨 @Ayaztasawar1 https://t.co/5fVlFV9VIU
— Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) December 26, 2020
“You missed another century Ayaz Tasawar,” Faisal said on Twitter.
Overall, Tasawar has scored 555 runs in seven matches, which includes a century and five fifties, at an average of 61.66.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Get him back in the Pakistan team as soon as possible, Yasir Arafat urges selectors to pick 30-year-old batsman