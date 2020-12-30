Sensible and responsible, Faisal Iqbal on Pakistan batsman’s outstanding knock of 164

Faisal Iqbal said Akbar-ur-Rehman's knock of 164 was sensible and responsible

Faisal Iqbal: “Good responsible knock by Akbar”

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has called batsman Akbar-ur-Rehman sensible and responsible after he struck a superb 164 in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Akbar’s knock, which came off 306 balls and included 16 boundaries and a six, played an instrumental role in helping Balochistan secure a nine-wicket win over Sindh.

“Good responsible knock by Akbar,” Faisal said on Twitter.

Overall, Akbar has accumulated 727 runs in eight matches, which includes two centuries and four fifties, at an average of 51.92.

