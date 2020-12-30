Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has called batsman Akbar-ur-Rehman sensible and responsible after he struck a superb 164 in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Akbar’s knock, which came off 306 balls and included 16 boundaries and a six, played an instrumental role in helping Balochistan secure a nine-wicket win over Sindh.

Good responsible knock by Akber 💯 @1st_xi Balochistan https://t.co/2kBxggWj4z — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) December 27, 2020

“Good responsible knock by Akbar,” Faisal said on Twitter.

Overall, Akbar has accumulated 727 runs in eight matches, which includes two centuries and four fifties, at an average of 51.92.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Ex-stars with big egos, former PCB chairman hits out at Pakistan’s coaching staff

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 300 ( 6.38 % ) Central Punjab 1095 ( 23.3 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1044 ( 22.21 % ) Northern 436 ( 9.28 % ) Sindh 1388 ( 29.53 % ) Southern Punjab 437 ( 9.3 % ) Back

Which team are you backing to win the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy? Balochistan 300 ( 6.38 % ) Central Punjab 1095 ( 23.3 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1044 ( 22.21 % ) Northern 436 ( 9.28 % ) Sindh 1388 ( 29.53 % ) Southern Punjab 437 ( 9.3 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related