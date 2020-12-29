Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has revealed that all the money he currently earns is from his YouTube channel.

Kaneria noted that he is struggling and pleaded for people to help support him.

My earnings is just YouTube if u all support I can earn something,other Pakistani you tubers you are supporting who r something else on YouTube and something else on National Tv you all support them just an taught because I am alone will need you all support can u all 🙏support — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) December 25, 2020

“My earnings is just YouTube if you all support I can earn something, other Pakistani YouTubers you are supporting who are something else on YouTube and something else on National TV you all support them. Just a [thought] because I am alone [and] will need [all your] support. Can you all support,” he said on Twitter.

Kaneria played 61 Tests and took 261 wickets at an average of 34.79.

He also featured in 18 ODIs and claimed 15 wickets at an average of 45.53.

