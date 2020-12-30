Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali admitted that he has the utmost respect for New Zealand left-arm seamer Neil Wagner.
This stems from the fact that Wagner bowled with a fractured toe in the first Test against Pakistan.
He suffered the injury while batting in the first innings, but went on to take four wickets in total as the Black Caps won by 101 runs right at the end of an enthralling final day.
Azhar praised Wagner for fighting through the pain and showing his passion and dedication for representing his country.
“Neil Wagner has set an example for the rest of us,” Azhar was quoted as saying by Geo Super. “We respect him a lot for playing with an injury.
“During the warm-ups before the second innings it seemed as if he won’t play but he still played. He proved that there is nothing bigger than representing your country.”
