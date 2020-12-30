Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali admitted that he has the utmost respect for New Zealand left-arm seamer Neil Wagner.

This stems from the fact that Wagner bowled with a fractured toe in the first Test against Pakistan.

He suffered the injury while batting in the first innings, but went on to take four wickets in total as the Black Caps won by 101 runs right at the end of an enthralling final day.

Azhar praised Wagner for fighting through the pain and showing his passion and dedication for representing his country.

“Neil Wagner has set an example for the rest of us,” Azhar was quoted as saying by Geo Super. “We respect him a lot for playing with an injury.

“During the warm-ups before the second innings it seemed as if he won’t play but he still played. He proved that there is nothing bigger than representing your country.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pakistan need these three batsmen, Aamer Sohail says they should be included in the national team immediately

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 10395 ( 13.75 % ) Babar Azam 54293 ( 71.82 % ) Steve Smith 2729 ( 3.61 % ) Ben Stokes 3329 ( 4.4 % ) Kane Williamson 2156 ( 2.85 % ) Rashid Khan 421 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 91 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 1221 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 270 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 184 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 509 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 10395 ( 13.75 % ) Babar Azam 54293 ( 71.82 % ) Steve Smith 2729 ( 3.61 % ) Ben Stokes 3329 ( 4.4 % ) Kane Williamson 2156 ( 2.85 % ) Rashid Khan 421 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 91 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 1221 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 270 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 184 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 509 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related