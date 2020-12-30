Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Saleem Malik has reportedly been offered coaching roles by three different countries.

As reported by The News and Geo Super, sources close to Malik said all three teams are associate members of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

While it remains unclear which teams have expressed an interest in hiring Malik, it is understood that the 57-year-old will make a final decision in the next few days.

It was also reported that he will contact the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about obtaining an NOC.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 9670 ( 18.7 % ) Waqar Younis 1255 ( 2.43 % ) Javed Miandad 3314 ( 6.41 % ) Shahid Afridi 13980 ( 27.04 % ) Imran Khan 10747 ( 20.79 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1474 ( 2.85 % ) Younis Khan 2257 ( 4.37 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 3391 ( 6.56 % ) Saeed Anwar 4238 ( 8.2 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 473 ( 0.91 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 905 ( 1.75 % ) Back

