Saleem Malik has reportedly received coaching offers from three associate nations
Former Pakistan captain Saleem Malik has reportedly been offered coaching roles by three different countries.
As reported by The News and Geo Super, sources close to Malik said all three teams are associate members of the International Cricket Council (ICC).
While it remains unclear which teams have expressed an interest in hiring Malik, it is understood that the 57-year-old will make a final decision in the next few days.
It was also reported that he will contact the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about obtaining an NOC.
