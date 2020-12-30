Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi will be closely monitored for the next 48 hours after he was struck on the helmet.

The incident occurred on the final day of the first Test between New Zealand and Pakistan in Mount Maunganui, which the Black Caps won by 101 runs in nail-biting fashion.

Afridi was hit by a short ball from New Zealand left-arm pace bowler Neil Wagner and continued batting on after a mandatory concussion test was performed on the field.

It remains to be seen if Afridi will be fit for the second Test, which begins on January 3 in Christchurch.

As reported by Cricket Pakistan, the Pakistan team will travel to Christchurch on Thursday and will look to level the series in the second Test.

