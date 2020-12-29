Ex-stars with big egos, former PCB chairman hits out at Pakistan’s coaching staff

Posted on by
Former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi hinted that the Pakistan coaching staff are ex-stars with big egos

Former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi: “That’s why top coaches are rarely top ex-stars with big egos”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi has seemingly taken a shot at the national team’s coaching staff.

In a post on Twitter, Sethi spoke about how coaches need to have “formal training”.

It is unclear whether Sethi was speaking about head coach Misbah-ul-Haq in particular or whether he was targeting the former captain and the rest of the coaching team, which includes bowling coach Waqar Younis and batting coach Younis Khan.

“I have the highest admiration and respect for our cricket stars past and present. They can be good selectors. But coaching is a different profession that requires formal training. That’s why top coaches are rarely top ex-stars with big egos!” he said.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He couldn’t time the ball, Mohammad Yousuf on Pakistan player he helped transform

Coming Soon
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?

Leave a Reply