Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi has seemingly taken a shot at the national team’s coaching staff.
In a post on Twitter, Sethi spoke about how coaches need to have “formal training”.
It is unclear whether Sethi was speaking about head coach Misbah-ul-Haq in particular or whether he was targeting the former captain and the rest of the coaching team, which includes bowling coach Waqar Younis and batting coach Younis Khan.
I have the highest admiration and respect for our cricket stars past and present. They can be good selectors. But coaching is a different profession that requires formal training. That’s why top coaches are rarely top ex-stars with big egos!
— Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) December 28, 2020
