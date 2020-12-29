Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi has seemingly taken a shot at the national team’s coaching staff.

In a post on Twitter, Sethi spoke about how coaches need to have “formal training”.

It is unclear whether Sethi was speaking about head coach Misbah-ul-Haq in particular or whether he was targeting the former captain and the rest of the coaching team, which includes bowling coach Waqar Younis and batting coach Younis Khan.

I have the highest admiration and respect for our cricket stars past and present. They can be good selectors. But coaching is a different profession that requires formal training. That’s why top coaches are rarely top ex-stars with big egos! — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) December 28, 2020

“I have the highest admiration and respect for our cricket stars past and present. They can be good selectors. But coaching is a different profession that requires formal training. That’s why top coaches are rarely top ex-stars with big egos!” he said.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 9240 ( 18.73 % ) Waqar Younis 1233 ( 2.5 % ) Javed Miandad 3092 ( 6.27 % ) Shahid Afridi 13166 ( 26.69 % ) Imran Khan 10332 ( 20.94 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1434 ( 2.91 % ) Younis Khan 2155 ( 4.37 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 3265 ( 6.62 % ) Saeed Anwar 4099 ( 8.31 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 457 ( 0.93 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 865 ( 1.75 % )

