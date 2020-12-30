Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal expressed his amazement at the wide array of shots Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has when batting.

This comes after Rashid unleashed a number of helicopter shots when batting for the Adelaide Strikers in their Big Bash League (BBL) match against the Perth Scorchers.

Rashid made 29 runs off 13 balls, which included a boundary and three sixes, in the match.

He followed that up with figures of 2-18 off three overs en route to leading the Strikers to a 71-run win and claiming the Man of the Match award.

“Shot Rashid Khan,” an impressed Faisal said on Twitter.

In the BBL, Rashid has scored 49 runs in five matches at an average of 16.33 and taken seven wickets at an average of 21.

