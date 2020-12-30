Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former captain Aamer Sohail is backing newly-appointed chief selector Mohammad Wasim to be a difference maker and lead Pakistan in the right direction.

Aamer noted that Wasim is the right man for the job as he has a lot of knowledge about domestic cricket and knows which players have been doing well as of late.

This is because Wasim is currently head coach of Northern, who are taking part in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

“What really fills me with optimism about Mohammad Wasim’s appointment as chief selector is the simple fact that he has been involved with domestic cricket for a while now,” Aamer wrote in his blog for PakPassion. “What that means is that he knows about the good players in our domestic game.

“This is because of his knowledge of the game in Pakistan due to his role as coach of Northern and also as a commentator. But where he can really make a difference as chief selector is in selecting the right players for the longest form of the game.”

