Former captain Aamer Sohail has said that he cannot blame Misbah-ul-Haq for the mistakes he is making as Pakistan’s head coach.

Instead, Aamer said the people who hired Misbah should be held responsible as they gave him the job rather than appointing someone with more coaching experience.

The 54-year-old stressed that any head coach should have prior experience at the domestic level and slowly work their way up from there.

“I cannot get myself to blame Misbah-ul-Haq for any mistakes he is making as to be honest, he has been given the role as head coach of Pakistan and he is learning his trade whilst on the job,” Aamer wrote in his blog for PakPassion. “If he was preferred over other candidates by the PCB, then fairness demands that he be given time to prove himself.

“The fault is not with Misbah but his appointment is more of a reflection of the selection procedures employed by the board. The right way to go about this should have been to ask some of these ex-players to coach at the grassroots level, and when they succeed there, these coaches should be moved up to the Pakistan Under-19 side and then on to Pakistan Shaheens.

“Once they have a proven track record of success at these levels, then they should be considered for coaching assignment with the Pakistan national side, rather than getting the top role straight away.”

