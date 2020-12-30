Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Australia pace bowler Aaron Summers has revealed that legendary Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar is his favourite cricketer of all time.

This comes after Summers signed with Southern Punjab for the Pakistan Cup, which is a domestic 50-over tournament.

The 24-year-old admitted that he loved the “raw pace” Akhtar had and the way he utilised it to be a nightmare for opposition batsmen.

Furthermore, Summers enjoyed the healthy rivalry between the Rawalpindi Express and Australia pace icon Brett Lee as both of them were vying to be fastest bowler in the world.

“It would probably be Shoaib Akhtar. His raw pace was really exciting. That whole period where Shoaib and Brett Lee and were going at it to see who can bowl faster. To see them really push it was a really exciting part of cricket and to push what we thought were the limits,” Summers was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 45-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

Akhtar also holds the record for the quickest delivery in international cricket, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 9534 ( 18.59 % ) Waqar Younis 1247 ( 2.43 % ) Javed Miandad 3300 ( 6.44 % ) Shahid Afridi 13867 ( 27.04 % ) Imran Khan 10682 ( 20.83 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1460 ( 2.85 % ) Younis Khan 2237 ( 4.36 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 3368 ( 6.57 % ) Saeed Anwar 4215 ( 8.22 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 468 ( 0.91 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 897 ( 1.75 % )

