Former Pakistan captain Aamer Sohail has asked why everyone is so surprised about left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir’s decision to retire from international cricket.

Amir claimed that he was being “mentally tortured” by the PCB and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

Aamer noted that players being “dissatisfied with team management has been in existence for many years” and added that this time, Amir reached boiling point and subsequently opted to walk away.

“Mohammad Amir’s recent decision to retire from international cricket seems to have been triggered by his differences with the team management,” he wrote in his blog for PakPassion. “But then we shouldn’t be surprised by this as this is not a new phenomenon because this situation where players are dissatisfied with team management has been in existence for many years.

“Instead of an atmosphere of unity and harmony in the side, we have a confrontational setup which is probably the cause of players feeling disillusioned with the team management, so in that sense Amir’s decision to walk away from playing for Pakistan should not really be a surprise to anyone.”

Amir represented Pakistan in 36 Tests and took 119 wickets at an average of 30.47.

He also featured in 61 ODIs and claimed 81 wickets at an average of 29.62.

As for his T20 International career, Amir picked up 59 wickets at an average of 21.40.

