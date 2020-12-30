Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Aamer Sohail has hit out at the coaching staff, saying all they do is “say ‘shabash’ and clap”.

Using left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir as an example, Aamer noted that the coaches should have spoken to him and helped him overcome any problems he had.

Amir recently retired from international cricket as he claimed he was “mentally tortured” by the PCB and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

Given how Amir walked away from the national team, Aamer noted that the coaching staff need to do more than cheer on the players.

He noted that if that was their only job, “you might as well drop the coaches and hire some people to stand around and clap to cheer up the players – I am sure that will cost much less!”

“Whilst the reasons behind Amir’s exit from international cricket have been well articulated by him, there are important takeaways for Pakistan cricket that need careful consideration,” he wrote in his blog for PakPassion. “For starters, there is an eagerness to drop a player from the side or replace him altogether if he is not performing or suffering from poor form, without giving any thought to the reasons behind his issues and any attempts to fix those problems.

“In Amir’s case, the support staff associated with the Pakistan side should have jumped in to help him if he was having any problems and was not delivering to expectations – what else is the support staff there to do? Coaches should be there to help fix player’s problems, not to just say ‘shabash’ and clap. Having coaches to just say ‘shabash’ and other words of encouragement defeats the purpose of specialized help. You might as well drop the coaches and hire some people to stand around and clap to cheer-up the players – I am sure that will cost much less!”

