Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat believes teenage batsman Abdul Faseeh has serious talent and a bright future ahead of him.
Yasir’s comments come after the 17-year-old was the highest run-scorer in the National Under-19 One-Day Tournament.
Faseeh represented Northern Under-19s and scored 524 runs in 11 matches, which included a century and five fifties, at an average of 65.50.
He was also the fourth-highest run-scorer in the National Under-19 Three-Day Tournament, where he accumulated 335 runs in six matches, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 47.86.
Excellent young player mostly mentored under his uncle @AnserAbbasi15 sofar, wishing him best of luck for his future 👍
— Yasir Arafat (@YasArafat12) December 27, 2020
“Excellent young player mostly mentored under his uncle Anser Abbasi, wishing him [the] best of luck for his future,” Yasir said on Twitter.
ALSO CHECK OUT: He couldn’t time the ball, Mohammad Yousuf on Pakistan player he helped transform