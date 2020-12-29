Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat believes teenage batsman Abdul Faseeh has serious talent and a bright future ahead of him.

Yasir’s comments come after the 17-year-old was the highest run-scorer in the National Under-19 One-Day Tournament.

Faseeh represented Northern Under-19s and scored 524 runs in 11 matches, which included a century and five fifties, at an average of 65.50.

He was also the fourth-highest run-scorer in the National Under-19 Three-Day Tournament, where he accumulated 335 runs in six matches, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 47.86.

Excellent young player mostly mentored under his uncle @AnserAbbasi15 sofar, wishing him best of luck for his future 👍 — Yasir Arafat (@YasArafat12) December 27, 2020

“Excellent young player mostly mentored under his uncle Anser Abbasi, wishing him [the] best of luck for his future,” Yasir said on Twitter.

