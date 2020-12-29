Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf has revealed that all-rounder Faheem Ashraf “couldn’t time the ball properly and play his shots”.

Yousuf noticed this problem and worked with Faheem when he returned from Pakistan’s tour of England earlier this year.

Mohammad Yousuf says that he worked with Faheem Ashraf regarding some technical issues with his batting after the England tour so that he could get more time to play his shots. #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/JO2TArtAEK — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) December 28, 2020

As the batting coach at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore, the 46-year-old helped Faheem alleviate the problem with his timing, which stemmed from an issue with his front foot.

“Faheem Ashraf, when he came back from England, had a problem that his front foot went ahead a little early. I worked with him using using various techniques like video analysis, etc. Alhumdulillah he has improved a lot,” Yousuf was quoted as saying by Grassroots Cricket on Twitter.

“Now you can see his batting he doesn’t go on [the] front foot before the bowler releases the ball. That caused problems to his batting, as the bowler sees the front foot and then bowls a short ball or at [a] hard length, so he couldn’t time the ball properly and play his shots.”

Yousuf’s comments come after Faheem made a career-best 91, which came off 134 balls and included 15 boundaries and a six, in the ongoing first Test against New Zealand.

