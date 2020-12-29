Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam has admitted that when he made his international comeback during the tour of England earlier this year, it was like a second debut.

Prior to the England series, Fawad had not played for Pakistan for 11 years.

The 35-year-old failed to have much of an impact in the two Tests he played as he scored 21 runs at an average of 10.50.

Currently, he is playing in the first Test against New Zealand, but only scored nine runs in the first innings.

Despite not having put up the performances he would have liked, Fawad is grateful to have been a second chance to play for his country.

“When I made [my] comeback to [the] Pakistan team in England tour, it felt like I am making debut again,” Fawad told Khel Shel.

