Lethal in-swingers, Anwar amazed by Pakistan all-rounder’s bowling skills

Anwar Ali was extremely impressed with Aamer Yamin's lethal in-swinger

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan cricketer Anwar Ali expressed his amazement at all-rounder Aamer Yamin’s lethal in-swingers.

His praise for Aamer, who is currently playing for Southern Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, came when the 30-year-old posted a video of himself getting a wicket with a delivery that swung back in sharply.

“Yummy,” Anwar said on Twitter.

Aamer has done well in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he has scored 245 runs in six matches, which includes a top score of 93, at an average of 24.50.

He has also taken 18 wickets at an average of 23.11.

