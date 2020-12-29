Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan believes wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan can help the national team shine if he continues performing well with the bat.

His comments come after Rizwan scored 71, which came off 142 deliveries and included eight boundaries, in the ongoing first Test against New Zealand.

Younis admitted that Rizwan, who is standing in as captain, “played like a mature and senior player” and added that if he “continues playing like this, it will benefit Pakistan a lot”.

The legendary batsman, who is the only Pakistan player to have scored 10,000 Test runs, also pointed out that knocks like this will boost Rizwan’s confidence and help him make “good decisions on the field”.

“Mohammad Rizwan played like a mature and senior player and if he continues playing like this, it will benefit Pakistan a lot,” Younis was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“A captain’s own performance is very crucial during a match because it helps him take good decisions on the field.”

Rizwan was well supported by Faheem Ashraf, who made a career-best 91, which came off 134 balls and included 15 boundaries and a six.

New Zealand made 431 runs in their first innings, while Pakistan were bowled out for 239 at the end of the third day, which leaves them trailing by 192 runs.

