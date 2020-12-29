Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Ilyas has lavished praise on the batting duo of Agha Salman and Imran Rafiq.

This comes after they starred in Southern Punjab’s five-wicket win over Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Set a target of 370 to win, Salman scored 100 off 112 balls, which included 14 boundaries and two sixes.

As for Rafiq, he made 130, which came off 254 deliveries and included 12 boundaries and two sixes.

Rafiq also struck an excellent 67 in the first innings, which came off 152 balls and included five boundaries and two sixes.

ALLHAMDULILAH great team effort, What a knock by Agha Salman and Imran Rafiq 👏👏 #QeA20 l #SPCA I #SPvSIN https://t.co/tkAJ8EudWp — Muhammad Ilyas (@illii37) December 23, 2020

“ALLHAMDULILAH great team effort, what a knock by Agha Salman and Imran Rafiq,” Ilyas said on Twitter.

Salman, 27, is currently the third-highest run-scorer in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 941 runs in 10 matches, which includes two centuries and six fifties, at an average of 58.81.

As for Rafiq, who is 24, he has accumulated 594 runs in nine games, which includes a hundred and four fifties, at an average of 34.94.

