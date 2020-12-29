Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan believes Faheem Ashraf has what it takes to be a wonderful bowling all-rounder.

Pakistan have been on the lookout for a proper all-rounder and Younis thinks that Faheem could be the answer, especially after his performance in the ongoing first Test against New Zealand.

Faheem made a career-best 91, which came off 134 balls and included 15 boundaries and a six.

He forged a 107-run partnership with stand-in captain Mohammad Rizwan, who scored 71, which came off 142 deliveries and included eight boundaries.

Prior to his outstanding effort with the bat, Faheem took figures of 1-40 off 19 overs, with his lone wicket being that of Mitchell Santner.

Younis admitted that he has been impressed with what he has seen from Faheem and added that the 26-year-old is “improving everyday”.

“Faheem Ashraf’s performance is improving everyday and hopefully he will continue doing that. He has the ability to become a good bowling all-rounder,” Younis was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“The top-order was not able to score runs but they spent time at the crease. When Faheem came in, the stage was set as more than 50 overs were already bowled.

“If the top order had stitched one good partnership, then the situation of the match would have been different.”

New Zealand made 431 runs in their first innings, while Pakistan were bowled out for 239 at the end of the third day, which leaves them trailing by 192 runs.

