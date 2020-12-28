Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf has said that the batting duo of Haider Ali and Abdullah Shafique should not be dropped if they fail to perform in their next few games.

Yousuf noted that the pair have talent and need to be given time and plenty of opportunities to prove themselves.

The 46-year-old, who is the batting coach at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore, added that since they haven’t played many international matches, “it is hard to give an accurate assessment about their performance”.

Haider has played two ODIs and scored 42 runs at an average of 21.

He has also featured in seven T20 Internationals and scored 176 runs, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 29.33.

As for Shafique, he has represented Pakistan in three T20 Internationals and accumulated 41 runs at an average of 20.50.

The duo failed to have much of an impact in the recent three-match T20 series against New Zealand as Haider scored 22 runs at an average of 7.33, while Shafique failed to score any runs in the two matches he played.

“They [Haider Ali and Abdullah Shafique] are good players, that’s why they have been selected but we need to give them more time before passing a judgment,” Yousuf told Cricket Pakistan.

“At this stage, when they have played very few matches, it is hard to give an accurate assessment about their performance.”

