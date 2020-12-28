Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has scolded his teammates for dropping catches in the ongoing first Test against New Zealand.

Afridi asked how the bowlers are meant to take wickets if the fielders don’t back them up by taking catches.

The 20-year-old pace spearhead conceded that his side need to improve their fielding drastically as putting down a few catches at this level is nowhere near good enough.

“We dropped a couple of catches and it really hurt us. You have to take catches to win matches. Our fielding was poor today, we need to improve it,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

Afridi took four wickets in New Zealand’s first innings, dismissing Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor and BJ Watling.

New Zealand made 431 runs in their first innings, while Pakistan were bowled out for 239 at the end of the third day, which leaves them trailing by 192 runs.

Faheem Ashraf and stand-in captain Mohammad Rizwan starred with the bat after the top order failed to have much of an impact.

Faheem made a career-best 91, which came off 134 balls and included 15 boundaries and a six, while Rizwan scored 71, which came off 142 deliveries and included eight boundaries.

