Talented cricketer Nauman Ali has revealed that he started his career as a left-arm pace bowler before switching to spin because he liked it more.

Nauman has been one of the top domestic performers over the last couple of seasons and is on the verge of earning a call-up to the Pakistan team.

In the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Nauman is the top wicket-taker with 61 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 23.16.

“I was born in Khipro but later on moved to Hyderabad where I started my cricket career as a left-arm pacer. Later on, I tried left-arm spin bowling and enjoyed it throughout, hence continued with it,” he said in a video published by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Ary Sports.

