Why is he in the side, Akhtar blasts Pakistan player not doing his job

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has blasted fellow seamer Mohammad Abbas for not doing his job in the first Test against New Zealand.

Akhtar noted that Abbas’ job is to seam the ball or bowl fast, but pointed out that he did neither of those things in New Zealand’s first innings.

Abbas took figures of 1-49 off 31 overs, with his only wicket being that of Kyle Jamieson.

“If [Mohammad] Abbas can’t seam the ball, then what’s the point of having him in the side? He needs to bowl fast or seam the ball but right now he is not doing any of those things. Seam bowling is his specialty and he must do that,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

We have not taken you to New Zealand for sightseeing. He must understand that.”

New Zealand made 431 runs in their first innings, while Pakistan were bowled out for 239 at the end of the third day, which leaves them trailing by 192 runs.

Faheem Ashraf and stand-in captain Mohammad Rizwan starred with the bat after the top order failed to have much of an impact.

Faheem made a career-best 91, which came off 134 balls and included 15 boundaries and a six, while Rizwan scored 71, which came off 142 deliveries and included eight boundaries.

