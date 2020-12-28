Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah said he is very pleased with his performance in the ongoing first Test against New Zealand.

Knowing that the conditions in New Zealand are more pace friendly, Yasir was glad to take three wickets in the Black Caps’ first innings.

Yasir dismissed New Zealand captain Kane Williamson for 129, pace bowler Tim Southee for a duck and left-arm seamer Neil Wagner for 19.

“Pitch favored the pacers and they bowled well. The spinner’s role is to support pacers in the first innings and I succeed in that by bowling good and in the process got some wickets too,” the 34-year-old said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Ary Sports.

New Zealand made 431 runs in their first innings, while Pakistan were bowled out for 239 at the end of the third day, which leaves them trailing by 192 runs.

Faheem Ashraf and stand-in captain Mohammad Rizwan starred with the bat after the top order failed to have much of an impact.

Faheem made a career-best 91, which came off 134 balls and included 15 boundaries and a six, while Rizwan scored 71, which came off 142 deliveries and included eight boundaries.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Don’t put words in my mouth, Pakistan player goes after Mohammad Hafeez

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 10029 ( 13.58 % ) Babar Azam 53173 ( 71.99 % ) Steve Smith 2692 ( 3.64 % ) Ben Stokes 3269 ( 4.43 % ) Kane Williamson 2066 ( 2.8 % ) Rashid Khan 415 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 86 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 1184 ( 1.6 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 263 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 180 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 503 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 10029 ( 13.58 % ) Babar Azam 53173 ( 71.99 % ) Steve Smith 2692 ( 3.64 % ) Ben Stokes 3269 ( 4.43 % ) Kane Williamson 2066 ( 2.8 % ) Rashid Khan 415 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 86 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 1184 ( 1.6 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 263 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 180 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 503 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related