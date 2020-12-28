Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan left-arm spinner Nauman Ali is flying high and so full of confidence that he said he is looking forward to being picked in the national team soon.

Nauman has been knocking on the national selectors’ door for quite some time now as he has been one of the top performers in domestic cricket over the last few seasons.

In the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the 34-year-old is the top wicket-taker with 61 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 23.16.

Knowing how good his form has been, Nauman expects to be called up to the Pakistan team and given a chance to put his skills on display at the international level.

“I am enjoying my cricket and have been performing for the last couple of years. I look forward to making my place in the national team soon,” he said in a video published by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Ary Sports.

