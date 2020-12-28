Don’t put words in my mouth, Pakistan player goes after Mohammad Hafeez

Posted on by
Mohammad Amir told Mohammad Hafeez not to put words in his mouth

Mohammad Amir on Mohammad Hafeez: “You are wrong brother I never said I don’t want to represent Pakistan. I said I can’t play for Pakistan with this management”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has told veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez not to put words in his mouth.

This comes after Hafeez was asked about Amir’s decision to retire from international cricket, to which he said that if Amir didn’t want to play for Pakistan anymore, “then so be it”.

“I’m sorry, this is a personal decision and in my opinion, personal decisions should be respected. If someone doesn’t want to represent Pakistan, then so be it,” Hafeez was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In response, Amir made it clear that he never said he doesn’t want to represent Pakistan again.

“You are wrong brother I never said I don’t want to represent Pakistan. I said I can’t play for Pakistan with this management. You doing good for Pakistan right now so enjoy that,” Amir said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Don’t drop them so soon, Mohammad Yousuf wants Pakistan batting duo to be given time

Coming Soon
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?

Leave a Reply