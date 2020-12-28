Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has told veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez not to put words in his mouth.

This comes after Hafeez was asked about Amir’s decision to retire from international cricket, to which he said that if Amir didn’t want to play for Pakistan anymore, “then so be it”.

“I’m sorry, this is a personal decision and in my opinion, personal decisions should be respected. If someone doesn’t want to represent Pakistan, then so be it,” Hafeez was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

u are wrong brother I never said I don't want to represent Pakistan I said I can't play for Pakistan with this management u doing good for Pakistan right now so enjoy that 😊 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) December 26, 2020

In response, Amir made it clear that he never said he doesn’t want to represent Pakistan again.

“You are wrong brother I never said I don’t want to represent Pakistan. I said I can’t play for Pakistan with this management. You doing good for Pakistan right now so enjoy that,” Amir said on Twitter.

