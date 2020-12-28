Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has predicted that Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi will only get better going forward.

Taylor has been really impressed with what he has seen from the 20-year-old, who has already established himself as Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats.

In the ongoing first Test, Afridi starred with the ball as he took four wickets in New Zealand’s first innings, including that of Taylor.

Given the success he has had thus far in Mount Maunganui, Taylor admitted that Afridi “will enjoy” bowling in the second Test in Christchurch.

Ross Taylor "Shaheen Shah Afridi is only going to get better and he will enjoy this wicket and the one in Christchurch as well. I think Pakistan is going to see a very good bowler in years to come" #NZvPAK #Cricket pic.twitter.com/TBNqrTJFWe — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) December 26, 2020

“Shaheen Shah Afridi is only going to get better and he will enjoy this wicket and the one in Christchurch as well. I think Pakistan is going to see a very good bowler in years to come,” the veteran batsman was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

