Pakistan great Mohammad Yousuf wants to see India opener Rohit Sharma playing more Test cricket going forward.

Rohit has done very well in the 32 Tests he has featured in thus far as he has scored 2,141 runs, which includes six centuries and 10 fifties, at an average of 46.54.

“I like Rohit Sharma as well but I don’t know why he doesn’t play Test cricket,” Yousuf told Cricket Pakistan.

The 33-year-old is currently in Australia and is expected to play in the third Test against Australia on January 7.

