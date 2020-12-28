Dangerous duo, Yousuf on Pakistan pair who could score runs anywhere

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Iconic Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf said former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq and opener Saeed Anwar were so dangerous since they had the ability to score runs all over the ground.
Yousuf noted that having this ability was one of the reasons why they had such successful careers.
The 46-year-old, who is the batting coach at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore, pointed out that captain Babar Azam also has this trait, which is why he is among the most elite batsmen in the game today.
“In terms of batting, we are trying to teach players about how to play shots all over the ground. In the past Inzamam [ul-Haq] bhai and Saeed [Anwar] bhai, and [now] Babar Azam, had the ability to play at a 360 [degree] angle,” Yousuf told Cricket Pakistan.
“We want to ensure that players at grassroots level are able to succeed at the top tier without any difficulty, be it Pakistan or outside the country.”
