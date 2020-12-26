Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Asif has lashed out at left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz, saying he is nothing more than a yes man with “zero performances”.

Asif noted that Wahab only gets picked because he agrees with everything the team management says and is like a robot.

He added that the “current group of coaches for Pakistan does not have the skillset to get the best from slightly complicated characters”.

Asif said this was the case with left-arm pace bowler Mohammad Amir, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket.

Amir claimed he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management have deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

“There seems to be an issue with the current Pakistan team coaching set-up where they are unable to get the best out of characters who are a little different such as Mohammad Amir,” Asif was quoted as saying by The Cricketer.

“Cricketers aren’t robots, they aren’t all the same and to get the best out of them you have to man-manage them differently and don’t expect them all to be yes-men.

“There is an art to managing players and unfortunately the current group of coaches for Pakistan does not have the skillset to get the best from slightly complicated characters. Perhaps they just want robots, or players who will just say Yes Sir and that’s why they keep picking those players such as Wahab Riaz who have zero performances, but will happily agree with everything the team management are saying.”

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 8683 ( 18.81 % ) Waqar Younis 1180 ( 2.56 % ) Javed Miandad 2939 ( 6.37 % ) Shahid Afridi 12157 ( 26.33 % ) Imran Khan 9685 ( 20.98 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1390 ( 3.01 % ) Younis Khan 2005 ( 4.34 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 3062 ( 6.63 % ) Saeed Anwar 3844 ( 8.33 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 414 ( 0.9 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 811 ( 1.76 % )

