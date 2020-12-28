Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf has included captain Babar Azam as one of the top players in the world.
Azam has done exceptionally well in all three formats thus far as he boasts averages of 45.44 in Tests, 55.93 in ODIs and 50.93 in T20 Internationals.
In addition to Azam, Yousuf also picked India captain Virat Kohli, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, Australia batsman Steve Smith and England leader Joe Root as the best cricketers right now.
Yousuf noted that back in the day, each team had “three great players”, but there are “only a handful of great players” today.
“In the past every team had three great players but now there are only a handful of great players around the world. In my opinion, Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, [Kane] Williamson [Steve] Smith, who is the number one player these days, and Joe Root are the best players in the world at the moment,” he told Cricket Pakistan.
