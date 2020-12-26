Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan seamer Mohammad Asif has lavished praise on Mohammad Amir, saying “he is a bowler who can single-handedly win you a match in the white-ball formats”.

Asif’s comments come after Amir retired from international cricket.

Amir claimed he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management have deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

Knowing just how good Amir can be, Asif admitted that the 28-year-old’s decision to retire “will be a big loss for Pakistan cricket”.

“There is no doubt that Mohammad Amir at his best is still a match-winner,” Asif was quoted as saying by The Cricketer. “Admittedly his form in Test cricket wasn’t great after his comeback and perhaps too much was expected of him after being out of the game for five years.

“I know what it’s like to come back to cricket after such a long gap, it takes its toll on your mind and body and you do have self-doubts, but, even today, he is a bowler who can single-handedly win you a match in the white-ball formats and his retirement will be a big loss for Pakistan cricket.”

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 8683 ( 18.81 % ) Waqar Younis 1180 ( 2.56 % ) Javed Miandad 2939 ( 6.37 % ) Shahid Afridi 12157 ( 26.33 % ) Imran Khan 9685 ( 20.98 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1390 ( 3.01 % ) Younis Khan 2005 ( 4.34 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 3062 ( 6.63 % ) Saeed Anwar 3844 ( 8.33 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 414 ( 0.9 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 811 ( 1.76 % ) Back

