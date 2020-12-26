Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Mohammad Asif believes fellow Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Asif should have thought more before deciding to retire from international cricket.

Asif feels that “Amir has been a little impetuous in making the decision” and “should have thought this through a little better”.

Amir opted to walk away from international cricket as he claimed he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management have deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

But, instead of taking one side, Asif believes that both Amir and the PCB are at fault.

“Both the Pakistan Cricket Board and Mohammad Amir are at fault regarding how his international career has turned out. The PCB showed a lot of faith in him and gave him a lot of support after his ban, but recently they have shown a lack of flexibility in what they want from him,” Asif was quoted as saying by The Cricketer.

“This has resulted in the current situation which could and should have been avoided for the sake of Pakistan cricket. At the same time, I feel that Amir has been a little impetuous in making the decision that he has and should have thought this through a little better.”

Amir represented Pakistan in 36 Tests and took 119 wickets at an average of 30.47.

He also featured in 61 ODIs and claimed 81 wickets at an average of 29.62.

As for his T20 International career, Amir picked up 59 wickets at an average of 21.40.

