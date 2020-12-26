Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Under-19 opener Mohammad Huraira admitted there is no doubt that wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir is an impressive talent.

Nazir is currently in New Zealand captaining the Pakistan Shaheens.

Huraira’s praise for the 19-year-old comes after he scored a superb century in the Pakistan Shaheens’ four-day game against New Zealand A earlier this month, which they won by 89 runs.

Nazir’s knock of 100 came off 164 balls and included 11 boundaries and two sixes.

“Masha’Allah brother very well played Rohail Nazir,” Huraira, who is 18 years old, said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: We need him in the 2021 T20 World Cup, Rumman Raees says Pakistan player must be picked

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 10008 ( 13.59 % ) Babar Azam 53008 ( 71.99 % ) Steve Smith 2681 ( 3.64 % ) Ben Stokes 3262 ( 4.43 % ) Kane Williamson 2053 ( 2.79 % ) Rashid Khan 415 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 86 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 1183 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 261 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 179 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 501 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 10008 ( 13.59 % ) Babar Azam 53008 ( 71.99 % ) Steve Smith 2681 ( 3.64 % ) Ben Stokes 3262 ( 4.43 % ) Kane Williamson 2053 ( 2.79 % ) Rashid Khan 415 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 86 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 1183 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 261 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 179 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 501 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related