Pakistan Under-19 opener Mohammad Huraira admitted there is no doubt that wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir is an impressive talent.
Nazir is currently in New Zealand captaining the Pakistan Shaheens.
Huraira’s praise for the 19-year-old comes after he scored a superb century in the Pakistan Shaheens’ four-day game against New Zealand A earlier this month, which they won by 89 runs.
Nazir’s knock of 100 came off 164 balls and included 11 boundaries and two sixes.
“Masha’Allah brother very well played Rohail Nazir,” Huraira, who is 18 years old, said on Twitter.
