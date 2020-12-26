Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Asif believes that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lost a gem of a player in Mohammad Amir with their “uncompromising attitude”.
Asif noted that when Amir retired from Test cricket last year, he felt it was for genuine reasons.
Amir walked away from the longest format due to fitness concerns, but began being criticised afterwards.
Asif pointed out that instead of respecting Amir’s decision and “utilising his skills in the shorter formats”, they ended up losing the 28-year-old altogether.
“Amir made the decision to retire from Test cricket due to fitness concerns, which I feel were genuine,” Asif was quoted as saying by The Cricketer. “Instead of the Pakistan Cricket Board accepting that decision and utilising his skills in the shorter formats, they have now ended up losing him in all formats after their uncompromising attitude.
“If they brought him back to international cricket, then that doesn’t mean that he owes them any favours or has to risk damaging his body and his career for them forever. He has to think about himself and put his career first, ahead of the PCB’s demands and wishes and that’s what he has done and I don’t blame him at all for doing that.”
