Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Asif believes that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lost a gem of a player in Mohammad Amir with their “uncompromising attitude”.

Asif noted that when Amir retired from Test cricket last year, he felt it was for genuine reasons.

Amir walked away from the longest format due to fitness concerns, but began being criticised afterwards.

Asif pointed out that instead of respecting Amir’s decision and “utilising his skills in the shorter formats”, they ended up losing the 28-year-old altogether.

“Amir made the decision to retire from Test cricket due to fitness concerns, which I feel were genuine,” Asif was quoted as saying by The Cricketer. “Instead of the Pakistan Cricket Board accepting that decision and utilising his skills in the shorter formats, they have now ended up losing him in all formats after their uncompromising attitude.

“If they brought him back to international cricket, then that doesn’t mean that he owes them any favours or has to risk damaging his body and his career for them forever. He has to think about himself and put his career first, ahead of the PCB’s demands and wishes and that’s what he has done and I don’t blame him at all for doing that.”

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 8683 ( 18.81 % ) Waqar Younis 1180 ( 2.56 % ) Javed Miandad 2939 ( 6.37 % ) Shahid Afridi 12157 ( 26.33 % ) Imran Khan 9685 ( 20.98 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1390 ( 3.01 % ) Younis Khan 2005 ( 4.34 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 3062 ( 6.63 % ) Saeed Anwar 3844 ( 8.33 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 414 ( 0.9 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 811 ( 1.76 % ) Back

