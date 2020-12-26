He motivated me to pursue a career in cricket, Umaid Asif on Pakistan icon

Umaid Asif said Imran Khan was his motivation to play cricket

Umaid Asif: “Imran Khan was my motivation to play cricket”

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Balochistan pace bowler Umaid Asif revealed that legendary Pakistan captain Imran Khan motivated him to pursue a career in cricket.

Imran, who led Pakistan to World Cup glory in 1992 and is now the country’s Prime Minister, featured in 88 Tests and accumulated 3,807 runs, which included six hundreds and 18 half-centuries, at an average of 37.69.

He also took 362 wickets at an average of 22.81.

In regards to his ODI career, Imran scored 3,709 runs in 175 matches, which included a century and 19 fifties, at an average of 33.41.

He also picked up 182 wickets at an average of 26.61.

“Imran Khan was my motivation to play cricket,” Umaid told Cricset.

In the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Umaid has taken 10 wickets in three matches at an average of 32.40.

One thought on “He motivated me to pursue a career in cricket, Umaid Asif on Pakistan icon

