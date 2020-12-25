Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Sharjeel Khan admitted that it was a tough time for him when he was banned from playing cricket.

Sharjeel served two-and-a-half years of a five-year ban he received for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal in the 2017 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He admitted that he regrets his actions and now wants to move forward and regain his spot in the Pakistan team.

“That was one of the toughest times of my life, but I don’t want to dwell on it any further. What I am thinking about and looking forward to is my future career,” he told PakPassion. “I have some plans for the future to take my cricket forward and to enjoy whatever time is left for me in the game.

“That is all I am looking at and the past is of no interest to me. There is no doubt about the fact that the time I was away from cricket was a very tough time not just for me but also for my family, but it’s over now and I am focussed on what is ahead of me rather than the past.”

In the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Sharjeel is the seventh-highest run-scorer with 634 runs in seven matches for Sindh, which includes two centuries and four fifties, at an average of 48.76.

