An exciting bowling attack, Southee admits Pakistan team is quality

New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee said Pakistan have “an exciting bowling attack” and are a “quality side”.

His comments come ahead of the first Test on Boxing Day in Mount Maunganui.

Southee also admitted that Pakistan will pose a different challenge to the West Indies, who New Zealand beat by an innings in both Tests.

Pakistan will be without captain Babar Azam for the first Test as he is recovering from a fractured right thumb, but Southee made it clear that the Black Caps won’t be underestimating Pakistan.

“I think the Pakistan side is a quality side,” Southee was quoted as saying by The New Zealand Herald according to Cricket Pakistan. “They have an exciting bowling attack, they offer different challenges to what the West Indies did.

“They’re obviously missing a couple of experienced guys through thumb injuries in that first test, but I’m sure it presents an opportunity for another couple of guys to step up. It’s a new challenge. The West Indies are gone and a new challenge awaits with the Pakistan side.”

