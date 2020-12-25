Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Sharjeel Khan made it clear that he doesn’t care what veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez said about him and other cricketers who have been banned in the past.

Hafeez said that players who had been banned didn’t deserve to return.

Sharjeel served two-and-a-half years of a five-year ban he received for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal in the 2017 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“Since my return to cricket when I played in PSL 5, my concentration and focus has been on ensuring that I put in good performances,” he told PakPassion. “I am not one to watch television or worry about what is said on social media, so I was not aware if something like this was said about me. Obviously, everyone has their own opinions and frankly speaking, all that does not bother me.”

In the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Sharjeel is the seventh-highest run-scorer with 634 runs in seven matches for Sindh, which includes two centuries and four fifties, at an average of 48.76.

