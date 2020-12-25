Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi believes wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is Superman.

Afridi’s praise comes after Rizwan smashed a career-best 89, which came off 59 balls and included 10 boundaries and three sixes, in the third T20 International against New Zealand.

The 28-year-old’s knock was a historic one as he made the joint-highest score for a Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman in T20 Internationals.

At the top with him is former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who struck an unbeaten 89, which came off 49 deliveries and included 10 boundaries and three sixes, against Scotland in June 2018.

Match winning inning of 89 with a SR of 150+

He came, he saw, he conquered. What a fantastic performance @iMRizwanPak. A wonderful batsman and even better human being. Your work ethics, belief, and positivity is an inspiration. Rizwan, The Super Man!#PakistanZindabad #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/COfXqvfFvw — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) December 22, 2020

“Match-winning innings of 89 with a SR of 150+. He came, he saw, he conquered. What a fantastic performance Mohammad Rizwan. A wonderful batsman and even better human being. Your work ethic, belief, and positivity is an inspiration. Rizwan, The Superman!” Afridi said on Twitter.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9924 ( 13.64 % ) Babar Azam 52349 ( 71.95 % ) Steve Smith 2645 ( 3.64 % ) Ben Stokes 3229 ( 4.44 % ) Kane Williamson 2012 ( 2.77 % ) Rashid Khan 415 ( 0.57 % ) Pat Cummins 84 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 1172 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 258 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 176 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 491 ( 0.67 % ) Back

