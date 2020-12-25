Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah: “My main job is to bowl well and provide support to [the] pacers, especially during the fourth and fifth day of the Test match. However, if required, I will also try to contribute to the team’s total with my batting”
Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah has said that he wants to contribute with the bat during the Test series against New Zealand.
Yasir scored a superb Test century against Australia in November 2019, but knows his main duty will be to take wickets.
However, he is aiming to go above and beyond by having a major impact with the bat as well.
“My main job is to bowl well and provide support to [the] pacers, especially during the fourth and fifth day of the Test match. However, if required, I will also try to contribute to the team’s total with my batting,” he told Express News as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
The first Test between New Zealand and Pakistan will begin on Saturday in Mount Maunganui.