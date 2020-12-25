Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah has said that he wants to contribute with the bat during the Test series against New Zealand.

Yasir scored a superb Test century against Australia in November 2019, but knows his main duty will be to take wickets.

However, he is aiming to go above and beyond by having a major impact with the bat as well.

“My main job is to bowl well and provide support to [the] pacers, especially during the fourth and fifth day of the Test match. However, if required, I will also try to contribute to the team’s total with my batting,” he told Express News as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

The first Test between New Zealand and Pakistan will begin on Saturday in Mount Maunganui.

ALSO CHECK OUT: I have been given fitness plans, Pakistan player criticised for being too fat says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9950 ( 13.62 % ) Babar Azam 52582 ( 71.96 % ) Steve Smith 2658 ( 3.64 % ) Ben Stokes 3244 ( 4.44 % ) Kane Williamson 2028 ( 2.78 % ) Rashid Khan 415 ( 0.57 % ) Pat Cummins 85 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 1177 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 258 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 177 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 495 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9950 ( 13.62 % ) Babar Azam 52582 ( 71.96 % ) Steve Smith 2658 ( 3.64 % ) Ben Stokes 3244 ( 4.44 % ) Kane Williamson 2028 ( 2.78 % ) Rashid Khan 415 ( 0.57 % ) Pat Cummins 85 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 1177 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 258 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 177 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 495 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related