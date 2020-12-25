Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah has said that he is hungry for success in the upcoming Test series against New Zealand.

Yasir noted that spinners don’t usually dominate in New Zealand, but he is determined to shine and leave a lasting impression.

The 34-year-old admitted that he is feeling confident going into the series as he took five wickets in the Pakistan Shaheens’ four-day game against New Zealand A, which they won by 89 runs.

“New Zealand pitches are usually more favourable to pacers. Spinners don’t get much opportunity, however a spinner can succeed in any condition if he bowls at a good line and length,” Yasir told Express News as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“If given an opportunity, I will try my best to make use of the conditions and provide support to the pacers.

“Training in Queenstown helped me in getting back in rhythm. I took five wickets in the four-day match against New Zealand A, which also improved my bowling form. I am determined to leave an impact in the series.”

"Training in Queenstown helped me in getting back in rhythm. I took five wickets in the four-day match against New Zealand A, which also improved my bowling form. I am determined to leave an impact in the series."

