Pakistan batsman Sharjeel Khan revealed that he has “been given fitness plans by my domestic coaches and also by PSL staff”.

This comes after he was heavily criticised for being overweight during this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Sharjeel represented the Karachi Kings during the tournament, but many former players were not happy that he had let his fitness levels slip.

Knowing that fitness is an incredibly important aspect of getting selected in the Pakistan team, the 31-year-old is working hard on losing weight and becoming healthier.

“That is true but let me also say that even during the time I wasn’t playing cricket, I would look for opportunities to train and maintain my fitness which is something I am still doing after my comeback,” he told PakPassion.

“I have been given fitness plans by my domestic coaches and also by PSL staff and I am glad to say that I am following them to the letter, and my fitness is improving day by day.”

In the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Sharjeel is the seventh-highest run-scorer with 634 runs in seven matches for Sindh, which includes two centuries and four fifties, at an average of 48.76.

