Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah revealed that he has been giving tips and advice to Zafar Gohar ahead of the Test series against New Zealand.
Zafar, who has yet to make his international debut, was called up to the Test team after spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan was ruled out of the first Test with a thigh injury.
Zafar, 25, is seen as a spinner with a very bright future and should he get the opportunity to make his debut in the first Test against the Black Caps, Yasir wants him to be fully prepared.
“I have given some tips to Zafar Gohar during net practice regarding how to use the conditions if he is handed a Test debut in the series. It is important for a spinner to bowl wicket to wicket and also make use of variations in order to trouble the batsmen,” Yasir told Express News as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
The first Test between New Zealand and Pakistan will begin on Saturday in Mount Maunganui.
