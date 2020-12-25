I trust my skills and abilities, Pakistan six-hitting machine says

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan big-hitter Sharjeel Khan said he has always trusted his skills and abilities as “I knew that I had performed well in the past”.

Sharjeel is aiming to make a comeback to the Pakistan team, but has no plans to change anything about his game.

He noted that many players that get dropped or who are trying to return to international cricket attempt to change and tweak things as they believe it will make a big difference.

But, the 31-year-old has full faith in his skills, especially as he has been scoring a lot of runs as of late.

“To make a comeback at any stage of your career is always difficult. This can even be the case for players who have been playing regularly and find themselves excluded from the team for whatever reason, and then have to make a comeback to the side,” he told PakPassion.

“But, in my case, I had a lot of trust and faith in my abilities and I knew that I had performed well in the past and had the skills to repeat those performances. I was also lucky to be able to get some good training time before the start of PSL 5 and that translated into good performances once the tournament started.”

In the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Sharjeel is the seventh-highest run-scorer with 634 runs in seven matches for Sindh, which includes two centuries and four fifties, at an average of 48.76.

